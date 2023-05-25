US restricts visas for Bangladeshi nationals, PM Sheikh Hasina accused of vote manipulation
Officials in Bangladesh say they will take steps to tackle and prevent unlawful practices or interference in its elections. This comes after the US said it is adopting a new policy to restrict visas for Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic election process at home. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said under the new policy the United States will restrict issuing visas for any Bangladeshi individual involved in undermining the democratic election process.