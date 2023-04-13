US releases new Russia sanctions list, top energy, telecom firm prime target in list

A private military company a china-based firm and entities linked to Russian Energy company Rosatom are now among the 120 targets of the new US sanctions against Russia. The US Department of State and the Department of Treasury released a sanctions list in connection with the Russian federation's unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine including facilitators of sanctions evasion. Apart from helping Ukraine in its War efforts the US has sanctioned Russia and its entities as a punitive tool to cut off Moscow from the Global Financial system among the key people sanctioned Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov is one of them.