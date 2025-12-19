LOGIN
US Piles Pressure on Iran's Sanctions-Evading Shadow Fleet

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 09:19 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 09:19 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on 29 vessels and their management firms as Washington targeted Tehran's "shadow fleet", which it says exports Iranian petroleum and petroleum products.

