US Midterm Elections: Republican Ron DeSantis re-elected in Florida, addresses media

Published: Nov 09, 2022, 11:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
'We made promises to the people of Florida and we have delivered on those promises, and so today after four years, people have delivered their verdict - freedom is here to stay," said Ron DeSantis after getting re-elected in Florida.
