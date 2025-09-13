/US-India ties: Trade talks underway to unlock 'limitless potential'

Sergio Gor, Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the U.S. President is fully committed towards meeting with the QUAD, thus, dropping hints that Trump might actually visit India for the summit. Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough on the India-U.S. Trade front , an American Trade team is set to visit India on the coming Wednesday in the aftermath of the Tariff shakeup. Watch this video to find out more.