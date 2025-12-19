LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US Imposes Sanctions on 29 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil

US Imposes Sanctions on 29 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 08:04 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 08:04 IST
US Imposes Sanctions on 29 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on 29 vessels and their management firms as Washington targeted Tehran's "shadow fleet", which it says exports Iranian petroleum and petroleum products.

Trending Topics

trending videos