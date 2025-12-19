Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
US Imposes Sanctions on 29 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil
US Imposes Sanctions on 29 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Dec 19, 2025, 08:04 IST
| Updated:
Dec 19, 2025, 08:04 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on 29 vessels and their management firms as Washington targeted Tehran's "shadow fleet", which it says exports Iranian petroleum and petroleum products.
Trending Topics
USA
Iran
WION
trending videos
Benin failed coup: Coup leader reportedly still on the run
Pakistan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman Exposes Munir’s Holy Hypocrisy On India
Christmas 2025: Pope Leo XIV Celebrates First Christmas Mass at Vatican
2026 Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn qualifies for 5th-career Winter Olympic Games
Tensions Mount as US Ramps up Military Pressure on Venezuela
Thailand-Cambodia Tensions: Thai PM Anutin Gears Up for February Snap Poll
Zelensky Bows to Putin as Ukraine Front Crumbles Before Russian Army
Israel’s West Bank Plan Sparks Global Outcry
Karnataka Tragedy: 17 Dead in Bus-Truck Collision
Christmas Decorations Reveal Global Trade Shift; China Owns the World's Christmas Supply
China’s Military Shake-Up: Top PLA Generals Missing Xi-Led Event Amid Anti-Graft Purge
Kerala on Alert as Bird Flu Spreads in Poultry
Pakistan Government Defends Privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines
ISRO chief: LVM3 can carry up to 9,200 kg to low Earth orbit
Venezuela Vs U.S.: Venezuela Charges U.S. With Extortion as Tensions Mount
With Tarique Rahman's Return, Can BNP Return to Power in Bangladesh?
Breaking: Zelensky to pull back troops from eastern Donetsk region | Russia-Ukraine war
Goa fire tragedy: Accused Gaurav Luthra & brother flee to Phuket, spotted during immigration check
Ukraine, US Edge Close to a Peace Plan | Will Moscow Accept New Peace Draft?
Mexico Celebrates Indigenous Art and Fashion, Sheinbaum Promotes Craftsmanship
Netanyahu Moves Against Trump's Friend Al-Sharaa
India-Bangladesh: Russian Envoy to Bangladesh Urges Dhaka-Delhi De-escalation
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Over 1,500 Drones Light Up Sky Ahead of Launch
UK: warning issued after new Mpox strain identified in England
Norovirus Cases Surge In US As Ultra-Contagious Variant Spreads
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Major Epstein Twist: The Super Human Race Plan Gets Exposed | WION
Zelensky Bows to Putin as Ukraine Front Crumbles Before Russian Army
The Epstein Files: Democrats Claim Trump Cover-Up Over Epstein Documents
Akash-NG Proves Lethal, Anjadip Enters Anti-Submarine Arsenal
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Withdraws Troops From Eastern Town Amid Deadly Russian Strikes
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Bangladesh: With Tarique Rahman's Return, Can BNP Return to Power in Bangladesh?
China Regulates Artificial Intelligence: Unsafe Data To Be Traced
Bird Flu Hits India: A Pandemic Risk Worse Than Covid?
U.S.-Venezuela: U.S. Coast Guard Chases Bella 1 Tanker, Awaits Reinforcements for Seizure
Trump Edges Towards Venezuela Invasion, Russia, China Warn Washington
Nigeria Mosque Attack: 7 Dead in Maiduguri Blast
Bear attacks drive boom in Bear meat demand in Japan
Dhaka Bomb Blast: One Dead, Tensions Mount Ahead of Polls
Freestyle chess: India's Erigaisi defeats Magnus Carlsen in Cape Town
Norovirus on the Rise: U.S. Sees Rise in Norovirus Outbreaks
Nigel Farage remains on top despite losing ground to the Conservative Party
Israel Condemned Over West Bank Settlement Plan
Top south Korean e-commerce firm Coupang sued in US over massive data breach
Dhaka-Delhi diplomatic row: Russia tells Bangladesh to remember India's role in 1971