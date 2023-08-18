US court denies Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's plea against extradition to India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
A US court has denied the writ of habeas corpus filed by Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, paving the way for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a certification for him to be extradited to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

