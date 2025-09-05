/US Calls Maduro 'World's Biggest Narco Trafficker', Offers $50 Million Bounty on Maduro | WION

Tensions between Washington and Caracas escalated significantly after US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a $50 million reward on August 7 for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Maduro has been facing drug trafficking charges in the US since 2020, with Bondi labeling him "one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world" and a threat to US national security. This move was followed by the deployment of at least seven US warships to the southern Caribbean, sparking concerns of potential military conflict. The US has also mobilized around 4,000 personnel, including sailors and Marines, to support the operation.