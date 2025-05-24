/US Amb Sergio Gor arrives in Leh on his maiden visit to Ladakh

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 24:01 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 24:01 IST
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has arrived in Leh, beginning the Ladakh leg of his two-day India visit. This is Gor’s first visit to the Union Territory, putting the strategically important region in focus. His trip comes as India and the US continue to deepen ties on defence, trade and regional security. The visit is also being closely watched because of Ladakh’s sensitive location near India’s borders with China and Pakistan.