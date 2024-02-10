UPI to be launched in Sri Lanka on 12th February: Sri Lanka Foreign minister Sabry

Sri Lankan Foreign minister Ali Sabry has said that India's UPI will be launched on 12th February. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Perth, he said, "UPI payment gateway will be signed. And I think both our leaders will connect online" which will help increasing tourism. The minister is in Perth for the Indian Ocean conference. He also pointed to establishment of Indian IIT in his country. He said,'Delegation from Sri Lanka went to IIT Madras and they are discussing this possibility of establishing IIT campus in Sri Lanka'. Full interview.