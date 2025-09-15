/UPI new rules: Transaction limit now ₹10 lakh | Big boost for business & payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has raised the UPI limit for Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions to ₹10 lakh per day for select verified categories, effective from September 15. This move aims to simplify high-value digital transactions for Indian users. The UPI limit for Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers remains unchanged at ₹1 lakh per day. Find out who qualifies for the new limit and how it impacts merchants and consumers alike.