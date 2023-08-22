Unique World Festivals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Join us on WION Wings as we journey through a tapestry of cultures and spotlight unique festivals across the globe. Experience the Sebeiba festival's mystique in Algeria, dive into the creative realm of the Jerash festival in Jordan, feel the resonating melodies of the International Alphorn festival in Switzerland, and immerse yourself in the vibrant festivities of the fetes de Bayonne in France. These celebrations of tradition, art, and community offer a window into the world's rich tapestry.

