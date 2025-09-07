LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Undersea cables cut in the Red Sea, disrupting internet access in Asia and the Middle East

Undersea cables cut in the Red Sea, disrupting internet access in Asia and the Middle East

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 23:50 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 23:50 IST
Undersea cables cut in the Red Sea, disrupting internet access in Asia and the Middle East
Internet services across parts of Asia and the Middle East faced disruptions after undersea cables in the Red Sea were cut, experts said on Sunday.

Trending Topics

trending videos