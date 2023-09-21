UK's King Charles addresses French Senate, urges stronger France-UK ties

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
UK's King Charles III is in France for a three-day state's visit - this is is first visit - to the European nation since ascending to the throne - he met the French President Emmanuel Macron. The British Monarch will also address lawmakers in French Upper House.

