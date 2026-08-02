/Ukraine Threatens Iran? Flamingo Missile Post Sparks Fears Of Direct Military Conflict

A cryptic social media post by the head of Ukraine's defense company Firepoint has sparked intense speculation about rising tensions between Ukraine and Iran. The now-deleted post referenced the long-range FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to 3,000 kilometers away, fueling fears of a possible direct military confrontation. The message comes amid reports of alleged attacks on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea and growing geopolitical tensions involving Kyiv, Tehran, and Russia. Could this signal a new front in the conflict? Watch the full report for the latest developments.