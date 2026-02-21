/Ukraine Rejects Latest Donbas Proposal From US, Fighting Intensifies on the Frontlines

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 19:45 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 19:45 IST
Ukraine has rejected the latest Donbas proposal reportedly put forward by the United States, as intense fighting continues along key frontlines in eastern Ukraine. The development highlights ongoing disagreements over conflict resolution terms, with Kyiv maintaining its stance on territorial integrity while clashes, artillery exchanges, and drone strikes persist across the contested region amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.