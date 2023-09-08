UK: Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary, King Charles III releases audio recording | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
King Charles III thanked the public for his support in his first year as Monarch as he commemorated the one-year death anniversary of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The 74-year-old British head of state recalled the great affection for his mother.

