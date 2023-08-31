UK PM Rishi Sunak's helicopter transport contract shelved

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
After months of criticism and allegations of taxpayers' money being wasted the UK government has shelved plans to spend almost 50 million dollars on contracts for helicopters. These helicopters were used by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his ministers for travelling.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos