UK PM Rishi Sunak arrives in New Delhi | Australia & Philippines upgrade bilateral ties

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - UK PM Rishi Sunak arrives in New Delhi, Australia & Philippines upgrade bilateral ties, Anti-drone systems guard India's Capital as leaders arrive.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos