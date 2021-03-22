UK plans to increase nuclear warheads to 260 by 2030

Mar 22, 2021, 03.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia and UK's relations hit an all-time low as Russia strongly condemns UK's plan to radically increase nuclear warheads to 260 by the year 2030. The United Nations also expresses concern over UK's effort to scale up nuclear weapons.
