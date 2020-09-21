UK introduce fines of £10,000 for self isolation breaches, £1,000 for 1st time offence

Sep 21, 2020, 09.45 AM(IST)
Marking the latest bid to curb the recent increase in cases of Coronavirus around the country, U.K. will issue fine of £10,000 (9,51,297 INR) for those who break the rules of self-isolation.