/UK Firm Zephyr Energy Hit By Payment Redirection Attack; Loses $1M in Cyber Fraud

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 19:00 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 19:00 IST
UK-listed oil and gas outfit Zephyr Energy plc has admitted a cyber incident siphoned off roughly £700,000 after a single payment to a contractor was quietly redirected to an attacker-controlled account.
The company, a technology-led oil and gas firm focused on developing assets in the US Rocky Mountain region, said on Thursday that one of its American subsidiaries was targeted in what it described as a "highly sophisticated" attack.