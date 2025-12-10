/U.S. Boat Strikes: Bipartisan Lawmakers Back Release of U.S. Boat Strike Video

U.S. Boat Strikes: Bipartisan lawmakers have called for the release of video footage from a September U.S. military boat strike in the Caribbean, which killed several individuals and sparked debate over its legality. The Department of Defense is currently reviewing whether to release the video, amid growing pressure from Congress for transparency. The footage, which shows the aftermath of the strike and the fate of survivors, has been described as highly controversial, with lawmakers from both parties expressing differing views on its implications.