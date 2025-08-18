LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Two LeT Terror Associates Arrested in Sumbal, J&K | Arms and Ammunitions Recovered

Two LeT Terror Associates Arrested in Sumbal, J&K | Arms and Ammunitions Recovered

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 19:14 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 19:14 IST
Two LeT Terror Associates Arrested in Sumbal, J&K | Arms and Ammunitions Recovered
Security forces in North Kashmir's Bandipora on Sunday caught two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates.

Trending Topics

trending videos