/TVS Ntorq 150 First Impressions – A Worthy Rival To The Hero Xoom & Yamaha Aerox?

The Ntorq 150 marked TVS' entry into the performance scooter segment this year, competing with the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Hero Xoom 160. It's a refined product that is priced aggressively and looks attractive. But is it enough to compensate for its rather late arrival? And since it shares its underpinnings with the Ntorq 125, is it different enough? Watch our first impressions video of the TVS Ntorq 150 to find out!