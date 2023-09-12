Turkiye's Erdogan endorses permanent seat for India at the UNSC after successful G20 Summit 2023

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed permanent seat for India at the UNSC after successful G20 Summit hosted by New Delhi. He also added that only five permanent UNSC members cannot be the combined voice of the whole world. Watch this video for all details.

