Turkiye general elections 2023: Parties claim thousands of discrepancies and ballot irregularities

Opposition parties in Turkiye have alleged irregularities in the general elections which took place last Sunday. The accusations come as President Erdogan is set to compete with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a Presidential runoff. Erdogan has emerged as the leading candidate in the elections that were held to elect both the President as well as the Parliament narrowly missing the 50% mark required to register victory. But, opposition parties claim that these elections were marred by thousands of discrepancies and ballot irregularities.