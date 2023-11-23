Tunnel rescue missions: Thailand. Peru. Chile

The tunnel collapse incident in Uttarakhand is reminiscent of similar rescue incidents that have occurred across the world in the past. From the Thai cave rescue mission back in 2018 when twelve boys of a football team aged between 11 and 16 years and their 25-year-old assistant coach got stuck in Tham Luang Nang Non cave system in Northern Thailand to the 2010 Chilean mining incident where a mine collapsed trapping 33 miners, 2300 feet underground. Have the past incidents taught any valuable lessons to countries around the world?