The game of tariffs continues to hit new levels every day. The United States has imposed a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, extending duties to downstream products like nuts, bolts, and soda cans. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the move, adding that copper tariffs could follow. In response, Canada—America’s largest foreign supplier of these metals—announced retaliatory tariffs on US steel, aluminum, computers, and sports equipment.