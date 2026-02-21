/Trump To Iran: 'Better Negotiate A Fair Deal' | Considering a Limited Strike On Iran

US President Donald Trump is urging Iran to “negotiate a fair deal” on its nuclear program — even as he says a limited military strike remains an option if diplomacy falters. Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing talks in Geneva and with Tehran’s top diplomat saying a proposed agreement could be ready in days. Asked whether military action is possible, Trump said he is “considering” limited strikes aimed at pressuring Tehran while negotiations continue. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says a draft deal could be submitted soon, signalling a narrow window for a negotiated outcome.