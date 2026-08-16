/Trump Secretly Switched Planes In Ankara | Journalists Question White House Safety Measures

A secret security operation involving U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked questions over the safety and transparency of journalists travelling with the president. According to a Washington Post report, journalists accompanying Trump from Turkey to Britain were allegedly kept unaware when the president was quietly moved from Air Force One to another aircraft. Trump was reportedly transported using a catering truck, with the operation linked to a perceived security threat from Iran. The secret plane switch was first reported by The Washington Post and later confirmed by Trump. Journalists travelling with the president said they noticed unusual activity around Air Force One, including a catering truck positioned unusually close to the aircraft. They also said they were instructed to keep their window blinds closed after takeoff without receiving a clear explanation. Around a dozen journalists were reportedly travelling with Trump, with several expressing disappointment over not being informed about the security operation. Some questioned whether the White House adequately considered the safety of members of the presidential press pool.