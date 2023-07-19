Trump says he's a target in election probe | BRICS summit next week
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Donald Trump said he received a letter from prosecutors suggesting he is likely to be criminally indicted over the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. South Africa is set to host the BRICS summit next month but there's a catch. Democratic Alliance which is the country's key opposition party has filed an application in the court seeking Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest.