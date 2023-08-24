Trump indictment saga: Donald Trump to surrender at Georgia Jail in Atlanta | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
US: Former American President Donald Trump is all set to surrender yet again to the police this time in the state of Georgia, and for the charges against him about the scheme to overturn the 2020 elections.

