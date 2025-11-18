LOGIN
Trump: At Certain Period Of Time, I Will Be Talking To Maduro

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 20:23 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 20:23 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to talks with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro﻿, signaling a potential shift in the longstanding strained relations between the two countries.

