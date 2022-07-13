Tory Leadership Election: 8 out of 10 candidates qualify in round 1

Published: Jul 13, 2022, 06:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Eight candidates remain in the race to become Conservative leader and Britain's next prime minister. They are Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt and Suella Braverman.
