Titan mishap: Implosion with incredible force & speed | Crushing water pressure on floor of ocean

A catastrophic implosion, such as that believed to have destroyed the Titan, would have happened with incredible force and speed, given the crushing water pressure on the floor of the ocean. In an implosion caused by a defect in the hull or for some other reason, the submersible would collapse in on itself in milliseconds, crushed by the immense water pressure. The deep ocean is dark. The titanic lies within a region known as the midnight zone.. Navigating at this depth is a challenging task. Due to perpetual darkness, it is easy to become disoriented on the seabed. In rare events, powerful, sporadic currents can sweep away material on seabed. Sudden flows of sediment along the sea bed have been known to damage and even carry off human-made objects on the ocean floor in the past.