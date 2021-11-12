Three killed, 35 injured during blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Nov 12, 2021, 05:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Another blast has been reported in a mosque in Afghanistan. A bomb went off in Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, three dead and 35 people have been reported as injured. WION's Anas Malick brings in all the latest developments.
