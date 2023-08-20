Thousands of Niger junta supporters overwhelm call for civilian volunteers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Thousands of mostly young men had massed outside a stadium in the capital Niamey hours before the scheduled start-time of the event - a sign of the strong support in some quarters for the junta, which has defied international pressure to stand down after the July 26 ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.

