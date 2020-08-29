This weekend on Melt: Fernando Machado on marketing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic

Aug 29, 2020, 08.15 AM(IST)
Follow Us
This week on Melt: Fernando Machado on marketing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, in conversation with Anant Rangaswami. Sat (29/8) 1130am IST & Sun (30/8) 1030am IST on WION