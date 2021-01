As 2020 comes to an end, this week on the West Asia Post, Ghadi Francis takes a look at what this year meant for the region and the consequences it holds for 2021. From the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani to the Abraham Accords, we bring a comprehensive roundup of all the things that took the region by storm. For more such stories, keep watching the West Asia post with Ghadi Francis every Friday at 8:30 PM IST, only on WION.