Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor married actress Alia Bhatt. Ranbir is the youngest son of Neetu and the late Rishi Kapoor, while Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Ranbir is part of the legendary Kapoor family, most of whose members ruled Bollywood for years. Most men in the family have been heroes and some of the women are among the top-earning heroines.