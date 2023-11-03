The challenge posed by the paramilitary militia in Brazil

Outlawed militias torched 35 buses and a train drivers' cabin in Rio De Janeiro on the 23rd of October. These arson attacks, which paralyzed parts of the scenic Brazilian city, was in retaliation to the killing of a gang leader in a police operation earlier. A level-three alert on a five-level scale was declared by the city hall, warning residents of high-impact incidents. 12 people were subsequently arrested but six of them were released due to lack of evidence. Who are these paramilitary militia groups and how potent is the challenge posed by them? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.