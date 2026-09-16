/The Air Force without pilots: Is AI rewriting the rules of air warfare?

The cockpit is changing, and soon it might not need a human in it at all. The US Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program envisions a single pilot commanding four to six AI-powered drones like Shield AI's X-BAT or General Atomics' FQ-42, scouting, absorbing enemy fire, and even launching strikes. Last year, an AI-piloted jet dogfighted a human-flown F-16 in a real test. As the US and China race to build autonomous air forces, the question isn't just "can AI fly", it's whether militaries are ready to trust it with life-and-death decisions.