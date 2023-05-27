Thaw in U.S-China relationship? Spotlight on Beijing's state-led development, calls to rethink ties

The United States and China have one of the world’s most important and complex bilateral relationships. Since 1949, the countries have experienced periods of both tension and cooperation over issues including Taiwan, South China Sea and climate change. Trade between the world’s two biggest economies has ballooned in recent decades, bringing significant benefits. However, it has also led to frictions over china’s state-led development and calls to rethink the relationship. After a period of soaring tensions, is there a thaw in Washington-Beijing ties?