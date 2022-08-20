Terror attack in Mogadishu: Al-Shabab group attacks a hotel in Somalia

Published: Aug 20, 2022, 08:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Over a dozen people have died and many are being held hostage in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. Al-Shabab terrorists attacked a famous hotel and as per reports, the terror group is linked to the Al-Qaeda.
Read in App