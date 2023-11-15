World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Taxi drivers in Gaza forced to use cooking oil for fuel as war devastates economy
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 15, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Taxi drivers resorting to mix known as 'falafel fuel' as UN says at least 400000 have been plunged into destitution.
trending now
North Korea tested new solid-fuel engine for intermediate ballistic missile
Taxi drivers in Gaza forced to use cooking oil for fuel as war devastates economy
Judgment day for Rishi Sunak as Supreme Court rules on Rwanda deportation plan
Chinese companies acquire US Chipmaking equipment despite curbs
Nvidia's winning streak nears a record
recommended videos
APEC Summit 2023: High stakes Biden-Xi meet to take place
Seventeen arrives in Paris for UNESCO Youth Forum session
Meta's stock rally nears 300% | World Business Watch
Easing inflation erases bets on more fed rate hikes | World Business Watch
US Congress passes spending bill to avert government shutdown | World Business Watch
recommended videos
APEC Summit 2023: High stakes Biden-Xi meet to take place
Seventeen arrives in Paris for UNESCO Youth Forum session
Meta's stock rally nears 300% | World Business Watch
Easing inflation erases bets on more fed rate hikes | World Business Watch