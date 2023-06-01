Sweden set to become Europe's first 'smoke-free' nation
Sweden is said to become the first European country to declare itself smoke-free as there are less than five percent daily smokers in the Swedish population. Experts have credited the success to the decades of anti-smoking campaigns and legislation in Sweden while some think the credit goes to a smokeless tobacco product called Snus. This product is banned everywhere in the European Union but in Sweden it is available as an alternative to cigarettes.