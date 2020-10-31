Strong earthquake jolts Turkey & Greece, at least 22 killed & more than 700 injured

Oct 31, 2020, 08.35 AM(IST)
Follow Us
A strong earthquake of magnitude of up 7.0 struck overnight in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 22 people and injuring over 700 amid collapsed buildings and flooding.
Read in App