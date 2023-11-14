Sri Lankan top court rules on economic crisis, says Rajapaksa brothers guilty of economic crisis
The influential Rajapaksa brothers, who included two former presidents, were found guilty on Tuesday by Sri Lanka's Supreme Court of mismanaging the island's economy and causing its greatest financial crisis. Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL), a corruption watchdog, and four other activists filed the lawsuit against prominent former officials, including former presidents Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa.