Spanish aficionados return to Madrid bullring for first time since pandemic

May 03, 2021, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Carrying red and yellow flowers to show bullfighting is a symbol of Spanish culture, thousands of aficionados cheered on matadors who returned to Madrid's Las Ventas bullring on Sunday (May 2) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
